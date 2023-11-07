Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Downgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $140.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $253.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Albemarle from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $234.50.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB stock opened at $119.50 on Monday. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $116.35 and a 12 month high of $334.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.02.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.98%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Albemarle will post 25.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Albemarle by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Albemarle by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

