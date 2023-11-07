Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $212.00 to $163.00. The stock had previously closed at $127.98, but opened at $125.09. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Albemarle shares last traded at $121.66, with a volume of 566,493 shares traded.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Albemarle from $344.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after purchasing an additional 104,426,113 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Albemarle by 93,459.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,086,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,803,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077,720 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Albemarle by 33.8% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,381,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $754,405,000 after purchasing an additional 853,971 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,157,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,265,928,000 after purchasing an additional 575,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 21.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,026,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $668,923,000 after purchasing an additional 532,741 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.67.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.98%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 25.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

