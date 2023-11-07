Allegro MicroSystems Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 5,237 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 156% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,047 put options.
Insider Activity
In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CFO Derek D’antilio bought 1,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.63 per share, for a total transaction of $50,041.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,805,693.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Derek D’antilio purchased 1,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.63 per share, with a total value of $50,041.44. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,805,693.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $658,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,374 shares in the company, valued at $866,545.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Allegro MicroSystems
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter worth $317,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.63% of the company’s stock.
Allegro MicroSystems Stock Down 0.2 %
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.86.
Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.
