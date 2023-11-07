Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $2.05 Million Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.8% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 142,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.6% in the second quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.8% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 98,058.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 500,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,023,000 after purchasing an additional 500,100 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $182.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.09.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 2.0 %

MAA opened at $121.72 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.56 and a twelve month high of $176.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.95 and a 200-day moving average of $143.51. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.82.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 111.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director William Reid Sanders acquired 2,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $115.74 per share, for a total transaction of $231,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,288.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also

