Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at Raymond James

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ALL. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $137.29.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $130.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Allstate has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $142.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.69.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.56) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Allstate will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 48.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

