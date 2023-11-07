Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPNGet Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $22.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 254,047 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 229,113 shares.The stock last traded at $15.25 and had previously closed at $16.07.

ALPN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.43.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 99.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 818.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 88.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 26.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences Stock Down 12.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.02. The firm has a market cap of $695.22 million, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.20.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPNGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 201.07% and a negative return on equity of 33.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

