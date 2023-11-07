Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV) Trading Down 0.9%

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$8.47 and last traded at C$8.47. 8,756 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 21,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.55.

Alvopetro Energy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$309.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.20.

Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Alvopetro Energy had a net margin of 57.59% and a return on equity of 46.18%. The business had revenue of C$18.69 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Alvopetro Energy Ltd. will post 2.3258427 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

