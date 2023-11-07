Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Raised by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 608,324 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,454 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.7% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $80,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,309,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,031,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,319,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,319,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $2,937,267.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,030,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,973,842.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,359,145 shares of company stock valued at $48,229,508. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $139.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.40, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.86.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.