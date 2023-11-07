Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,808,522 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 606,280 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.2% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $496,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,272,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,309,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,031,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,359,145 shares of company stock worth $48,229,508 over the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of AMZN opened at $139.74 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $145.86. The company has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.48 and a 200-day moving average of $127.10.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

