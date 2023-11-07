Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Raised by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,898 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.5% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $139.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 72.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,020 shares in the company, valued at $14,319,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,020 shares in the company, valued at $14,319,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,359,145 shares of company stock valued at $48,229,508 in the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. HSBC initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

