American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Trading Down 5.2% After Earnings Miss

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.2% during trading on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $6.71 and last traded at $6.86. 276,608 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,154,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.

The auto parts company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AXL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.10.

Insider Transactions at American Axle & Manufacturing

In other news, VP Terri M. Kemp sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 216,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Axle & Manufacturing

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXL. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $481,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $5,095,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 398.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 76,220 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 18.2% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 19,661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 117,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Down 5.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $801.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -685.00, a P/E/G ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.62.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

