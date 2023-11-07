Analysts Set AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Target Price at $10.50

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGNC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,343.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $8.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $12.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.28.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $593.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.17 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 17.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a oct 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 16.4%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 389.19%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

