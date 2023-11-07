Analysts Set Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Price Target at $98.36

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.36.
A number of research firms have commented on DUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho cut their price target on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DUK
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duke Energy
Duke Energy Price Performance
DUK stock opened at $89.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.14 billion, a PE ratio of 57.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $106.43.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Duke Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 261.15%.
Duke Energy Company Profile
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Duke Energy
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- These 5 small-cap impact stocks are making social change
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Alphabet slays its earnings but falls on its sword with cloud
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- There’s nothing artificial about NVIDIA’s relationship with AI
Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.