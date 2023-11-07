Analysts Set Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Target Price at $112.91

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.91.

A number of research firms recently commented on FRT. Raymond James cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FRT

Institutional Trading of Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,481,079,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $728,764,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,432,000 after purchasing an additional 512,382 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,816,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $962,292,000 after purchasing an additional 351,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,207,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,159,000 after purchasing an additional 300,329 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $94.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $85.27 and a 1 year high of $115.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.74%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.