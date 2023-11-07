Analysts Set Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Target Price at $21.88

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.88.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LTH. Mizuho increased their price target on Life Time Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Life Time Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

NYSE LTH opened at $12.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.70. Life Time Group has a twelve month low of $9.16 and a twelve month high of $22.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 1.66.

In other news, SVP Erik Weaver sold 4,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $71,313.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,009.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Erik Weaver sold 4,825 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $71,313.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,009.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bahram Akradi purchased 27,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.89 per share, with a total value of $461,620.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,334,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,445,988.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 259.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 27.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 44,940 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the second quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the second quarter worth $563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

