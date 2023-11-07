Analysts Set LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) PT at $13.86

Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.86.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LXU. StockNews.com raised shares of LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of LSB Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXU. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 488.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in LSB Industries by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in LSB Industries during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LXU opened at $8.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.54 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.39. LSB Industries has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $15.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

