Analysts Set LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) PT at $13.86

Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.86.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LXU. StockNews.com raised shares of LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of LSB Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday.
LSB Industries Trading Down 8.9 %
NYSE LXU opened at $8.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.54 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.39. LSB Industries has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $15.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
About LSB Industries
LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.
