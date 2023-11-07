Analyzing Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) and CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO)

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) and CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yiren Digital and CompoSecure’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yiren Digital $497.97 million 0.42 $173.24 million $2.70 0.86 CompoSecure $390.94 million 1.20 $18.66 million $0.72 8.24

Yiren Digital has higher revenue and earnings than CompoSecure. Yiren Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CompoSecure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Yiren Digital has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CompoSecure has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Yiren Digital and CompoSecure, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yiren Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A CompoSecure 0 0 6 0 3.00

CompoSecure has a consensus price target of $11.60, indicating a potential upside of 95.62%. Given CompoSecure’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CompoSecure is more favorable than Yiren Digital.

Profitability

This table compares Yiren Digital and CompoSecure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yiren Digital 40.40% 27.36% 19.84% CompoSecure 3.36% -9.06% 46.33%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.3% of Yiren Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.3% of CompoSecure shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.2% of Yiren Digital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 76.1% of CompoSecure shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CompoSecure beats Yiren Digital on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Wealth, Credit, and Other segments. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. It also distributes short-term cash management and insurance products. In addition, the company offers consultancy; information technology support; referral; and IT, system maintenance, and customer support services. Further, it involved in the provision of services for financing lease; and insurance brokerage and electronic commerce businesses. The company offers its products through a wealth management website and mobile application. The company was formerly known as Yirendai Ltd. and changed its name to Yiren Digital Ltd. in September 2019. Yiren Digital Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Yiren Digital Ltd. is a subsidiary of Creditease Holdings (Cayman) Limited.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, Inc. manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others. In addition, it offers Payments + Arculus Secure Authentication, white-labeled cold storage wallet, Payments + Arculus Cold Storage, and Payments + Arculus Secure Authentication + Arculus Cold Storage. The company serves financial institutions, plastic card manufacturers, government agencies, system integrators, and security specialists. CompoSecure, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey.

