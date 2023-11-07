Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Increased by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 429,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Apple makes up 5.7% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $83,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in Apple by 2.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $150,975,907,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424,207 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 116,483.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,171,112 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,918,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 234,017,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,589,468,000 after buying an additional 7,736,013 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 439,585 shares of company stock valued at $76,485,550 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $179.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.55. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. Apple’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

