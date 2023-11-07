Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Financial Counselors Inc.’s Largest Position

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,507,641 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,747 shares during the period. Apple makes up 5.9% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $292,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after acquiring an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Apple by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after acquiring an additional 25,926,552 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its stake in Apple by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $150,975,907,000 after acquiring an additional 20,424,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 16,638.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,593,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $94,566,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,237,944.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 439,585 shares of company stock worth $76,485,550 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AAPL

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $179.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.69%.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.