Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,029 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 5.3% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parker Financial LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 439,585 shares of company stock valued at $76,485,550 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $179.23 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $198.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.55. The company has a market cap of $2.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. Apple’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.82.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

