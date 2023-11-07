Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Midwest Financial Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Midwest Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 5.7% of Midwest Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 116,483.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after buying an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Apple by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after buying an additional 25,926,552 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in Apple by 2.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $150,975,907,000 after buying an additional 20,424,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 16,638.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,593,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $94,566,000 after buying an additional 15,500,812 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 439,585 shares of company stock valued at $76,485,550. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 1.5 %

AAPL stock opened at $179.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $198.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.82.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

