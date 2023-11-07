Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by James J. Burns & Company LLC

James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,267 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,537 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 3.7% of James J. Burns & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 785,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $129,447,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,919,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $646,332,000 after acquiring an additional 89,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 4.1% in the second quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 26,276 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $179.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.80 and a 200-day moving average of $179.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $198.23.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $5,661,792.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,237,944.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 439,585 shares of company stock valued at $76,485,550 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.82.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

