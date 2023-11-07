Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 348,559 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,885 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 6.6% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $67,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after buying an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Apple by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after buying an additional 25,926,552 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $150,975,907,000 after buying an additional 20,424,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 16,638.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,593,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $94,566,000 after buying an additional 15,500,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 69,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $12,351,945.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,697,609. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 439,585 shares of company stock worth $76,485,550 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $179.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $198.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.80 and its 200 day moving average is $179.55.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.82.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

