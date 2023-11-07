Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 195 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGPI. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 76.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

MGP Ingredients Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $96.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.68 and a 12-month high of $125.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.28 and its 200 day moving average is $106.07.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at MGP Ingredients

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 10.86%.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,073 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $100,003.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,536,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,073 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $100,003.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,536,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cnl 2013 Irrevocable Trust Dat sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.40, for a total value of $750,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,057.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,547 shares of company stock valued at $4,532,209 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MGPI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MGPI

About MGP Ingredients

(Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.