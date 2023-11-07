Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 3,107 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 207.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GTES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Gates Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.39.

Insider Transactions at Gates Industrial

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 17,250,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $199,582,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,910.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of GTES stock opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.51. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $14.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average of $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $936.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.63 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 6.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

