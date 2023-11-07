Arizona State Retirement System Has $424,000 Holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in eXp World were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 105.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 103,453 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in eXp World by 90.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 10,793 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in eXp World by 52.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 11,724 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in eXp World by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in eXp World during the first quarter worth about $953,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eXp World alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $484,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,317,858 shares in the company, valued at $56,115,342.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jose Enrique Valdes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11 shares in the company, valued at $214.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $484,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,317,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,115,342.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 479,424 shares of company stock worth $11,066,547 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on eXp World from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on eXp World in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EXPI

eXp World Price Performance

Shares of eXp World stock opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.85 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average is $17.70. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $25.39.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.08%.

About eXp World

(Free Report)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a technology platform that provides 24/7 access to collaboration tools, training, and social communities for real estate agents and employees.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.