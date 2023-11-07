Arizona State Retirement System Has $427,000 Position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 340.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 721.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 154.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 131.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 10,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,485 shares in the company, valued at $704,741. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Trading Down 2.3 %

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

Shares of ARI stock opened at $10.49 on Tuesday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.75 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 38.78, a quick ratio of 49.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,333.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.13.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

