Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1.8% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 162,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 47.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CWK. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.49. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.84 and a beta of 1.41. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $15.63.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

