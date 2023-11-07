Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,805 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 299.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Iovance Biotherapeutics

In related news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $55,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 248,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,399.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $55,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 248,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,399.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum acquired 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,067,333 shares in the company, valued at $122,256,864.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.40.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on IOVA. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.54.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

