Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,919 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in nCino were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in nCino by 36.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in nCino during the first quarter worth $149,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in nCino during the first quarter worth $1,064,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in nCino by 682.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in nCino by 11.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,691,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,246,000 after buying an additional 564,654 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NCNO. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of nCino from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of nCino from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of nCino from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of nCino from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.36.

Shares of nCino stock opened at $29.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.32 and a 200-day moving average of $28.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -45.38 and a beta of 0.42. nCino, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $33.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. nCino had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $117.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. nCino’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 6,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $204,639.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 381,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,192,413.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider April Rieger sold 4,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $126,315.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,053,849.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 6,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $204,639.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 381,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,192,413.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,240 shares of company stock valued at $555,897 over the last quarter. 38.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

