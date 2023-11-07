Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Stride were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Stride by 11.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,000,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,160,000 after purchasing an additional 506,211 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Stride by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,844,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,323,000 after purchasing an additional 20,806 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Stride by 12.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 800,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,437,000 after purchasing an additional 86,500 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Stride by 16.2% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 799,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,049,000 after purchasing an additional 111,340 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stride by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,323,000 after acquiring an additional 49,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,475 shares in the company, valued at $29,702,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stride news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,475 shares in the company, valued at $29,702,736. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $569,686.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,405.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRN stock opened at $56.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.03. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.32. Stride, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.66 and a 12 month high of $56.55.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $480.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.24 million. Stride had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LRN shares. StockNews.com lowered Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Stride from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Stride from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stride from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

