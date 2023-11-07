Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target Cut to C$7.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Separately, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.
Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.
