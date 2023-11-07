Atlas Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ATLS) vs. Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Financial Review

Atlas Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ATLS – Get Free Report) and Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Energy Group and Par Pacific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Atlas Energy Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Energy Group N/A N/A N/A Par Pacific 8.45% 73.08% 16.45%

Volatility and Risk

Atlas Energy Group has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Par Pacific has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Energy Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Par Pacific $7.32 billion 0.27 $364.19 million $10.26 3.16

This table compares Atlas Energy Group and Par Pacific’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Par Pacific has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Energy Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Atlas Energy Group and Par Pacific, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Par Pacific 0 3 2 0 2.40

Par Pacific has a consensus price target of $35.40, suggesting a potential upside of 9.33%. Given Par Pacific’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Par Pacific is more favorable than Atlas Energy Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.8% of Par Pacific shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of Atlas Energy Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Par Pacific shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Par Pacific beats Atlas Energy Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Energy Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in the Eagle Ford Shale in southern Texas; the Marble Falls play in the Fort Worth Basin in northern Texas; and the Mississippi Lime play in northwestern Oklahoma. It also focuses on investing in master limited partnership qualifying energy-related businesses and assets. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Par Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota. The Retail segment operates 121 fuel retail outlets, which sell merchandise, such as soft drinks, prepared foods, and other sundries in Hawaii under the Hele, 76, and nomnom brands; and gasoline, diesel, and retail merchandise in Washington and Idaho under the Cenex, nomnom, and Zip Trip brand names. The Logistics segment owns and operates terminals, pipelines, a single point mooring, and trucking operations to distribute refined products throughout the island of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, Molokai, and Kauai. It also leases marine vessels; owns and operates a crude oil pipeline gathering system, a refined products pipeline, storage facilities, and loading racks in Wyoming; and a jet fuel storage facility and pipeline that serves Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota. In addition, this segment owns and operates a marine terminal, a unit train-capable rail loading terminal, storage facilities, a truck rack, and a proprietary pipeline that serves Joint Base Lewis McChord. The company was formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. in October 2015. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.