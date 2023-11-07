Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) vs. Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ:GRRR) Financial Analysis

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) and Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ:GRRR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Atlassian and Gorilla Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlassian -13.77% -61.15% -9.40% Gorilla Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.4% of Atlassian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Gorilla Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.1% of Atlassian shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.5% of Gorilla Technology Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlassian 0 7 10 0 2.59 Gorilla Technology Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Atlassian and Gorilla Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Atlassian currently has a consensus target price of $202.19, indicating a potential upside of 16.50%. Gorilla Technology Group has a consensus target price of $5.90, indicating a potential upside of 593.79%. Given Gorilla Technology Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gorilla Technology Group is more favorable than Atlassian.

Volatility and Risk

Atlassian has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gorilla Technology Group has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atlassian and Gorilla Technology Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlassian $3.53 billion 12.64 -$486.76 million ($1.96) -88.55 Gorilla Technology Group $15.04 million 3.90 -$87.54 million N/A N/A

Gorilla Technology Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atlassian.

About Atlassian

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams. The company also offers Jira Service Management, an intuitive and flexible service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, such as IT, legal, and HR teams; and Jira Align, an Atlassian's enterprise agility solution designed to help businesses to adapt and respond dynamic business conditions with a focus on value-creation. In addition, it provides Bitbucket, an enterprise-ready Git solution that enables professional dev teams to manage, collaborate, and deploy quality code; Atlassian Access, an enterprise-wide product for enhanced security and centralized administration that works across every Atlassian cloud product; and Jira Product, a prioritization and road mapping tool. Further, the company's portfolio includes Atlas, a teamwork directory; Bamboo, a continuous delivery pipeline; Crowd, a single sign-on; Crucible, a collaborative code review; Fisheye, a search, track, and visualize code change software; and Compass, a developer experience platform. Additionally, it offers Opsgenie, an on-call and alert management software; Sourcetree, a free git client for windows and mac; Statuspage that communicates real-time status to users; Beacon, an intelligent threat detection software; and Atlassian Access that enhance data security and governance for Atlassian Cloud products. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About Gorilla Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata. The company also provides information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) security convergence AI algorithms for system administrators and security engineers to detect suspicious behaviors in real time; network anomaly detection AI models; and endpoint malware and suspicious behavior detection AI models. In addition, it offers intelligent video analytics (IVA) appliances to analyze and turn unstructured video and picture data into structured data; IVAR appliance that provides insight into business and operations in a statistic dashboard; smart attendance to track employee health and safety, work hours, clock-ins/outs, and absenteeism, as well as to protect company assets and intellectual properties; event and video management system appliances to store event/object attributes in temporal-spatial big data database from Gorilla; and operation technology security appliance to monitor and control physical devices, processes, and infrastructure, as well as to protect industrial systems and networks from various threats. Further, the company provides smart retail SaaS for shopper demographics, visualized shopper behavior, and advanced data analytics, smart city and transportation SaaS for traffic management, public safety, and planning data; and endpoint security SaaS that protects endpoints against security threats. Gorilla Technology Group Inc. is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

