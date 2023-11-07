B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $94.79 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,362 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 32,837 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.1% of B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $94,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in Microsoft by 157.0% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 39.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $356.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $219.35 and a 52-week high of $366.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $328.84 and its 200 day moving average is $326.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. Guggenheim upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Microsoft from $411.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.34.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

