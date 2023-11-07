Bank of Montreal Can Acquires New Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,296 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.09% of BlackLine as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackLine during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in BlackLine by 79.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in BlackLine during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in BlackLine by 1,101.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in BlackLine during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $87.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $29,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 94,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $29,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 94,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,892,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackLine Price Performance

BL opened at $53.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.86, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.83. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.26 and a twelve month high of $77.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $144.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.86 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 9.25%. Equities research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine Profile

(Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.