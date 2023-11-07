Bank of Montreal Can Acquires New Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

FBIN opened at $60.61 on Tuesday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.51 and a 12-month high of $77.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.54.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is 27.22%.

FBIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FBIN

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.