Bank of Montreal Can Acquires New Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 32.2% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4,148.1% in the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 287,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,868,000 after purchasing an additional 280,414 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 37,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT opened at $232.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $236.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.27. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $222.27 and a twelve month high of $259.04.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

