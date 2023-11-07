Bank of Montreal Can Acquires Shares of 109,770 Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMDFree Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 109,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.47% of Tactile Systems Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the second quarter valued at $291,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the second quarter valued at about $2,202,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the second quarter valued at about $666,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TCMD stock opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.72 and a 12-month high of $26.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average of $18.93. The firm has a market cap of $296.30 million, a P/E ratio of 421.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMDGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $68.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.48 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TCMD. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, treatment, and share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions, such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

