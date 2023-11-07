Bank of Montreal Can Buys New Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 184,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 601,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 310,512 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 250,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 9,955 shares in the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Takeda Pharmaceutical from $14.20 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

TAK stock opened at $13.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average of $15.62. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $17.15.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.