Bank of Montreal Can Buys New Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 155,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 45,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 74,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 14,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director John Knox Singleton acquired 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $538,965.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,458.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 0.83. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $333.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.80 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 13.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -269.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HR. Scotiabank cut their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

