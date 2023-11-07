Bank of Montreal Can Buys Shares of 16,680 RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $634,345,000 after buying an additional 11,838 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,063,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $814,003,000 after buying an additional 37,079 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,550,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,270,000 after buying an additional 129,891 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,910,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,923,000 after buying an additional 73,882 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 710,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,413,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $206.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.34. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $173.25 and a 1-year high of $227.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.68.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $1.79. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 18.08%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($9.27) EPS. Equities analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 32.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on RNR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $242.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.43.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

