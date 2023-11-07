Bank of Montreal Can Buys Shares of 35,197 Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 182.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 149.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHK has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.82.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of CHK opened at $85.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.78 and its 200-day moving average is $83.65. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $106.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.52. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.82% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 6.25%.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Further Reading

