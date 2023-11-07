Bank of Montreal Can Buys Shares of 360,041 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 360,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on TEVA shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

NYSE TEVA opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.16. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $11.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

