Bank of Montreal Can Buys Shares of 52,559 Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 52,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.07% of Travel + Leisure at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TNL stock opened at $35.01 on Tuesday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $44.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.14 and a 200-day moving average of $38.35.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. The company had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.54%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TNL. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

In other news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 5,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $192,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,605 shares in the company, valued at $833,304.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 834 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $31,767.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,369.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Olivier Chavy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $192,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,605 shares in the company, valued at $833,304.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

