Bank of Montreal Can Buys Shares of 59,481 iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 59,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.89% of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 31.1% in the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 798,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,535,000 after buying an additional 189,374 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 634,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,903,000 after buying an additional 119,528 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 2,433.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 453,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,745,000 after buying an additional 436,029 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 315,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,177,000 after buying an additional 28,144 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 332.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 313,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,257,000 after buying an additional 241,066 shares during the period.

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of CMDY opened at $51.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.85 and its 200 day moving average is $51.00. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $58.92.

About iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF

The iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF (CMDY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity index. The fund tracks an index that holds futures contracts on a roll-cost optimized broad market commodity index. CMDY was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by Blackrock.

