Bank of Montreal Can Buys Shares of 61,319 Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 61,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 2,262.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 228.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:UNM opened at $43.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.07. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.59%.

Unum Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Unum Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Unum Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.63.

Get Our Latest Report on UNM

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $183,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,292.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.