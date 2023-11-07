Bank of Montreal Can Invests $2.73 Million in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 85,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.49% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 3,032.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Price Performance

PDN stock opened at $29.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.67. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $32.44.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

