Bank of Montreal Can Invests $2.76 Million in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 218,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.11% of LegalZoom.com as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 1,695.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,641,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,913,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271,804 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 714.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,663,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,475 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,491,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,874 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 499.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,228,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,498 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,520,000 after purchasing an additional 624,982 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at LegalZoom.com

In related news, Director Dipan Patel sold 2,094,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $19,999,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,099,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,204,933.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet cut LegalZoom.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

LegalZoom.com Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of LZ stock opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.42. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $15.68.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $168.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.04 million. LegalZoom.com had a positive return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Further Reading

