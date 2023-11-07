Bank of Montreal Can Invests $2.78 Million in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 76,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,778,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.15% of Nu Skin Enterprises as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 9,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 6.8% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 32.0% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,668,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,196,000 after purchasing an additional 132,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 52,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

NUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $272,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,138. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $272,272.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,225 shares in the company, valued at $658,138. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $38,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,625 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,978.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,468 shares of company stock valued at $549,792 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NUS opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.19.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $498.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.09 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.20%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

